Serious Crash in La Plata Sends Two to Trauma Center, Police Investigating

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, at approximately 4:16 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 6985 Mason Springs Road in La Plata, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and a vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, into a utility pole and overturned with two occupants trapped.

Firefighters from La Plata and Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Departments quickly responded and extricated both victims in under 18 minutes.

Two helicopters were requested due to the patients injuries. Air Care 1, and U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 both landed nearby.

Eagle 2 transported a 65-year-old female with multiple fractures and suspected pelvic injury. Air Care 1 transported a 65-year-0ld male who had confirmed loss of consciousness and a large serious head injury. Both were flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the collision.

The family of the victims involved in the crash have posted stating one victim has succumbed to their injuries sustained from this crash, however, we cannot not confirm until further information from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack is released.

