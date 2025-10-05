Deer, Other Wildlife Activity in the Fall Increases Maryland Drivers’ Collision Risk

Deer mating season is right around the corner, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists to be vigilant. The shortening of daylight hours, called the photo period, triggers white-tailed deer breeding season.

During this time, deer travel across roads in often unpredictable patterns at all times of the day and night in search of a mate. Most other wildlife are also more active at this time of year, as they search for food to prepare for the coming winter.

“The shortening of days brings not only beautiful autumn colors, but an increase in deer movements as breeding behavior becomes more evident,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “It is important that motorists exhibit extra caution on the road this time of year and are mindful of deer activity while driving.”

Motorists are reminded to:

Be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods.

Gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer; do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Be mindful of other vehicles on the road that may be behind you.

Slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead. Take your time, deer often travel in groups and others may still be nearby and may cross a few moments after the initial deer.

Stay alert and slow down in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. These indicate locations of frequent deer activity.

Watch the shoulder of the road. Be alert for deer standing along the shoulder, as they may suddenly move onto the road. Slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.

Motorists who collide with a deer or other large wildlife should contact their local police and never approach the struck animal, even if it appears to be deceased.