Child and Adult Transported to Trauma Centers After Being Run Over at Bensville Park in Charles County

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Bensville Park located at 6980 Bensville Road in White Plains, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians.

911 callers reported a vehicle had run over at least two pedestrians by the turf field. One caller reported two small children were inside the SUV when it struck the pedestrians.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a adult female in her 60s, and a 12-year-old female suffering from injuries.

EMS transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult female has been transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with injuries.

Police are currently investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.