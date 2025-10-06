16-Year-Old Charged in Murder of 58-Year-Old Landover Man

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a suspect in connection with a murder that occurred in the unincorporated section of Bowie. The suspect is a 16-year-old male from Mitchellville. He’s charged with the murder of 58-year-old Coleman Williams of Landover. The suspect is charged as an adult.

On September 23, 2025, at approximately 1:55 pm, officers responded to the 10800 block of Lake Arbor Way for the report of a deceased man.

Once on scene, officers located Williams unresponsive in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner noted multiple injuries to the victim’s body and is working to determine the official cause of death.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified the teenager as the suspect. He was taken into custody on October 2, 2025.

The preliminary investigation revealed the murder stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and victim. At this time, there is no known connection between them.

The suspect is charged with second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0052986.