Commissioners of St. Mary’s County & NAS PAX Joint Meeting Postponed

The joint meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) and Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NAS PAX), scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, has been postponed.

NAS PAX has requested to postpone the joint meeting with the CSMC due to the lapse in appropriated federal funding for FY26. While NAS PAX remains operational, it will be prioritizing mission operations at this time. The joint meeting will be rescheduled for a later date, to be announced.

The remainder of the Commissioners’ schedule for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, will remain unchanged:

1 p.m. – Regular Business Meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County

2 p.m. – Visit from the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo)

6:30 p.m. – Joint Meeting with the St. Mary's County Legislative Delegation

These meetings will take place in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the SMCG website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand at www.youtube.com/@StMarysCoGov.

Information on the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, including meeting schedules, agendas, and related documents, is available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/csmc.

