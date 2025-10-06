Two Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Two-Vehicle Collision in Callaway

October 6, 2025

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, at approximately 5:05 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Lily Lane in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, Second District VFD Chief 6B found a two vehicle rear-end style collision with one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single patient in under 10 minutes, with EMS requesting a helicopter due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult female to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Two additional patients were transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries. A fourth patient was assessed and released to family members on scene.

All photos courtesy of the Second District VFD.


