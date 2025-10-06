Lexington Park Man Charged with Assault Following Domestic Dispute

Juan Antonio Lobo-Diaz, 33, of Lexington Park, has been charged with second-degree assault following a reported domestic incident that took place on September 26, 2025, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Deputy Richard Stillwell of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a domestic assault at a residence in Lexington Park. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a female victim who stated that Lobo-Diaz had punched her with a closed fist on the left side of her torso during a verbal dispute. The incident reportedly occurred in the couple’s shared bedroom.

According to the statement of probable cause, the altercation began over accusations that Lobo-Diaz had operated a vehicle while intoxicated with the couple’s shared child in the car. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in visible injuries to the victim, including a red mark on her torso.

The victim and Lobo-Diaz have reportedly been in a relationship for twelve years and share both the residence and a child, who was present and witnessed the incident. After an investigation, Lobo-Diaz was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was formally charged with one count of second-degree assault.

Lobo-Diaz appeared for his initial hearing on September 27, 2025, and was released on his own recognizance. A court date has been scheduled for November 3, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in Courtroom 1 of the St. Mary’s District Court.

Court documents also indicate that a motion for a language interpreter has been submitted, and the court has appointed legal representation for the defendant.