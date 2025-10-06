Police Investigating Reported Assault With OC Spray Deployed at Great Mills High School

On Monday, October 6th, 2025, around 12:50 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the Great Mills High School located at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported injuries after an assault.

Dispatchers advised to the responding medic and two ambulances that multiple children and multiple adults sprayed by OC, with unknown injuries after an assault.

As of 1:30 p.m., four patients have been treated and released. All EMS personnel have been placed in service and one ambulance along with the medic remain on scene for further assistance to police.

No known injuries are reported and updates will be provided when they become available.