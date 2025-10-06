Early Muzzleloader Deer Season Opens October 16th throughout Maryland

The first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season will be open Oct. 16-18 statewide. Hunters in Region B — the state’s central, southern, and eastern regions — can also use muzzleloaders from Oct. 20-25 for antlerless deer only.

“The early muzzleloader season is a great opportunity enjoy the colors of autumn while putting venison in the freezer,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Coinciding with cooler weather and increased deer activity makes it a great time to be out in the woods helping to manage Maryland’s deer herd.”

For the 2025-26 season, the statewide bag limit for white-tailed bucks is set at two deer. Maryland hunters in Region B have the option to take one additional bonus buck after purchasing a Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp, but this stamp may not be used during the early muzzleloader season. The antlerless deer bag limits differ between deer management regions.

An antler-point restriction remains in effect. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders, 16 years of age or younger, are exempt from this restriction.

The early muzzleloader season for sika deer of either sex is open statewide Oct. 16-18, followed by an antlerless-only sika deer season Oct. 20-25. Sika deer are abundant in Dorchester and surrounding counties and offer a unique opportunity for Maryland deer hunters.

Hunters are reminded that if they intend to pursue sika deer, they must purchase a sika hunting stamp in addition to the muzzleloader stamp. The sika deer muzzleloader season bag limit is three with no more than one being antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline. The sika deer muzzleloader season is open statewide.

Season dates, bag limits, hunting regulations, and registration procedures can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand as well as when climbing in or out. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

New this year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has introduced an updated online licensing system, MD Outdoors, including a new free mobile app of the same name. The system provides an easier-to-navigate interface and simplifies renewal. Licenses and stamps may be purchased through the licensing system (online or via the app), at a licensing agent, or by calling the department’s Licensing and Registration Service at 866-344-8889.

Hunters are encouraged to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland. A state tax credit offers hunters an incentive for donated deer. Other local or state programs are also available so please check with your deer processor.