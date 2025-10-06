Calvert Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Calvert and Wicomico County for Sex Abuse of Minor, Production and Possession of Child Pornography

On August 27, 2025, Sean Luke Peterson, 33, was sentenced to 25 years of active incarceration by Judge Mark W. Carmean of the Calvert County Circuit Court for three counts of sex abuse of a minor and production of child pornography.

On September 26, 2025, Peterson was sentenced to a consecutive 25 years imprisonment by Judge S. James Sarbanes of the Wicomico County Circuit Court for six counts of possession of child pornography.

As a result of these two prosecutions, Peterson will be required to serve 50 years in prison. In addition, he will have to undergo lifetime registration as a sex offender.

In February, 2024, Peterson, then residing in Salisbury, MD, was found to be in possession of a USB drive containing multiple images of child pornography.

Detectives from the Salisbury Police Department were able to identify three of the children depicted in the videos and determine that Peterson produced the images when he lived in Calvert County.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey would like to commend Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero for her work on this case. Mr. Harvey also wishes to thank Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese, and Detective Wells of the Salisbury Police Department. As a result of the outstanding efforts of all involved in the investigation and prosecution of this matter, a measure of justice was achieved for the victims of this sexual predator.