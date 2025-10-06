Chancellor’s Run Regional Park to Get Six Dedicated Pickleball Courts

Pickleball enthusiasts in St. Mary’s County will soon have a new place to play, as renovation work begins at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park to convert the park’s shared tennis/pickleball courts into six fully dedicated pickleball courts.

Court Closures Begin October 6 – The existing courts will close today, Monday, October 6th, 2025, while crews replace the surrounding fencing and apply a new color coating. Once resurfacing is complete, the courts will be permanently lined for pickleball.

Two to Three Weeks of Renovations – Work is expected to take approximately two to three weeks, meaning the upgraded courts could be ready for play before the end of October.

Expanding Pickleball in the County – The renovations mark a big step forward for the sport’s growing popularity in Southern Maryland. Pickleball has surged nationwide, combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, and attracting players of all ages.

By creating dedicated courts, the county is responding to increasing demand and helping reduce scheduling conflicts between tennis and pickleball players.

With six new courts on the way, St. Mary’s County residents can look forward to more space, less waiting, and a stronger pickleball community this fall!

