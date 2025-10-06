October 2025 Events at CSM

Emily Creswick Writer’s Process Series: Chris Ankney (Poet) – October 7, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Learning Resource Center (LR Building), Writing Center (Room 211), La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.

This month, CSM welcomes poet Chris Ankney, a tenured English professor at the college and award-winning writer whose work explores a variety of themes in numerous publications and acclaimed poetry collections. Held on the first Tuesday of every month from 4:30 to 6 p.m., this dynamic series invites students, staff, faculty, and community members to hear from local writers who share their insights into the writing process. www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/10/writer-process-series-chris-ankney.html

Calvert County Job & Internship Fair

October 8, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Building B (Rooms 103/104/105), Prince Frederick Campus at 115 J W Williams Road in Prince Frederick.

Calvert County Job & Internship Fair is designed to connect job seekers, students, recent graduates and alumni with local employers and organizations offering full-time employment, part-time jobs, and internship opportunities. Free admission.www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/10/calvert-job-internship-fair-2025.html

Ward Virts Concert Series: Holly Roadfeldt October 11, 2 – 4 p.m., Building B (Rooms 103/104/105), Prince Frederick Campus at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. Enjoy a performance by Pianist Holly Roadfeldt, known for blending new works with classics, presents “North American Narratives,” featuring American compositions from Samuel Barber to Billy Joel, showcasing diverse musical voices and styles. Free admission.

www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/10/holly-roadfeldt-10-11-2025.html Fall 2025 Blood Drive October 16, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Center for Health Sciences (HS Building), Room 106, Regional Hughesville Campus at 6105 Foster Lane in Hughesville. The CSM Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) Program, in collaboration with the Nursing Student Association (NSA), is bringing blood drives back to the College of Southern Maryland. For the first time, the event will be held in the new Center for Health Sciences at the Regional Hughesville Campus.

www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/10/mlt-blood-drive-oct16.html Winter Registration Opens October 20

www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/10/winter-registration.html Dual Enrollment Virtual Information Nights Learn about the College of Southern Maryland’s Dual Enrollment program and discover how high school students can earn college credits while still in school. Meet and interact with an Enrollment Coordinator, get your questions answered, and explore opportunities.

www.csmd.edu/dualenrollment

There will be three sessions, each tailored by county. Register to attend: St. Mary’s County

October 21, 6-8 p.m.

csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=1a97b359-1585-f011-8a43-0a8dd362815f Charles County

October 22, 6-8 p.m.

csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=1297b359-1585-f011-8a43-0a8dd362815f Calvert County

October 23, 6-8 p.m.

csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=1197b359-1585-f011-8a43-0a8dd362815f Night of Engineering October 29, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building, at 44219 Airport Road in California. Explore CSM’s engineering program through interactive, hands-on activities! See what two years at CSM can offer, learn about transfer and career opportunities, and connect with faculty and industry partners, all capped off with a tour of the SMART Building. Participation also available via zoom. Register now!

www.csmd.edu/calendar/2025/10/night-of-engineering-oct29.html