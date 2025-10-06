10-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Bicycle Crash in Lexington Park

On Monday, October 6, 2025, at approximately 5:35 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 21000 block of Old Missouri Street in Lexington Park, for the reported traumatic injuries with one semi-conscious.

911 callers reported their 10-year-old was dropped off to the residence by friends with injuries to his head and face.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the child was not alert while going in and out of consciousness, with his friends stating he had crashed his bicycle at the skatepark and had brought him home.

Police returned to service as it was a medical incident. A helicopter was requested due to the patients injuries and altered level of consciousness.

Due to Maryland State Police Helicopters being unavailable/on other missions, U.S. Park Police Eagles also on missions, MedStar Aviation responded to the St. Mary’s County Airport to meet awaiting EMS.

MedStar transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital with serious injuries.