Two Flown to Trauma Centers After Crash Leaves One Trapped, One Ejected in Charles County

On Monday, October 6, 2025, at approximately 5:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Gunston Road in Welcome, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and ejection.

A First Responder on the scene had confirmed a two vehicle collision with one trapped and one ejected, and requested a helicopter to be pre-launched and land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirmed one adult male was trapped with a 19-year-old male ejected, with both patients being conscious alert and breathing.

Firefighters extricated the trapped patient in under 35 minutes.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 2, and Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2 landed at nearby landing sites and transported the 19-year-old, and a 45-year-old male to area trauma centers.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Tenth District VFD.

