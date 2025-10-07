La Plata Police Seeking Assistance Locating Critical Missing 16-Year-Old

October 6, 2025

CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: The La Plata Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Cheyanne Autumn Curry DOB 12/01/2008 Age 16.

She is described as 5’ 4”, 200 pounds, light skin complexion. Black/ blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an allblack sweatshirt and sweatpants, black and white Nike Dunks shoes.

Last seen on 10/6/2025 at 4pm leaving a residence in La Plata and possibly heading towards Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

If you have information as to her location or if seen, please call (301)934-1500.


