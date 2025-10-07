October 2025 Halloween Events in Southern Maryland!

We will be updating this list daily to provide as many possible opportunities for family fun throughout Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties. We look forward to seeing our communities have a safe and fun filled holiday!

If you have an event you want added to this, please send us any information to [email protected]



Calvert County:

Friday, October 10, 2025 from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m – TR Monster Mash Halloween Dance held at the Southern Community Center located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. This FREE event is designed for individuals with various disabilities and their family and friends ages 8+ years. Costumes are not required but encouraged Join us for a frightfully fun time! Preregistration is appreciated. To register online, please visit https://calvertcounty.perfectmind.com/.

Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m – Great Costume Swap also at the Southern Community Center located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Did you know that four out of 10 Halloween costumes are worn only once before being discarded? This year, CCPR is trying to help find new homes for those gently used costumes. This is your chance to give a costume and get a costume or just donate to the cause!

Friday, October 17, 2025 from 7 to 9:00 p.m – Frightfully Fun Halloween Celebration held at the Mt. Hope Community Center at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland. FREE – Join us for an evening filled with creepy crafts, ghoulish games, trick-or-treat stations and not-so-scary surprises perfect for the whole family. Costumes are encouraged? Preregistration is encouraged. Register online here https://calvertcounty.perfectmind.com/

Saturday, October 18 from 10:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m., Halloween in the Garden Advance tickets required click here to buy – ‘$5/person online for non-members ($10/person at the gate, if not sold out); members free w/advance reservation; members w/o reservations are $5 at the gate; age 2 & under free ” Are you ready for a howling good time at Annmarie’s Halloween in the Garden? Join us for this family-friendly Trick-or-Treating festival. The garden will be decorated for the season with lots of great Halloween and fall decor, with fun photo ops around every corner! More than 60 local businesses and organizations will be here handing out treats for the kids, plus there will be fun and games, a DJ dance party, food trucks, and more!

Friday October 24 Halloween at Hallowing from 6–9 pm at the Hallowing Point Park located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. FREE event! Join Calvert County Parks & Recreation and our community partners for a spooktacular night of trick-or-treating, games, activities, local food trucks and more! Don’t miss this awesome night of FREE family-friendly Halloween fun! No preregistration is required. Thank you to Dunkirk Gateway for sponsoring this event!

Saturday October 25 Annual Boo Bash – The Town of North Beach Annual Halloween Boo Bash! Register for the children’s costume contest from 2:15 to 3:00 pm on the pavilion. The parade and judging will follow. After the costume parade and judging, feel free to trick-or-treat at local business.

Sunday, October 26 Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Calvert County Fairgrounds located 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 30, 2025 – Dunkirk Park for our Halloween Pup Parade at 10:00 a.m.! This fun parade is a chance to show off your dog’s amazing Halloween costume ensemble. We will meet at the pavilions and will parade around the park, so wear your walking shoes. Prizes will be awarded for various categories at the end of the event. All dogs must remain on leash when outside the designated dog park area. Please ensure your dog is social and ready for some fun. Don’t have a dog but want to see the fun? Be at the playground to watch the parade that morning! Preregistration for parade participants is encouraged. To register online, please visit https://calvertcounty.perfectmind.com/.

Friday, October 31 Trunk-or-Treat at the Southern Calvert Baptist Church 12140 H G Trueman Road in Lusby, at 6:00 p.m. Trunk or Treat is a fun filled evening of music, games, candy, hotdogs, and much more. The event is free. No scary costumes, please.



Charles County:

Saturday, October 11 – Pumpkin Palooza 2:00pm – 3:00pm – Join our pumpkin party and welcome fall with us by creating pumpkin crafts. Create fun and unique patchwork paper pumpkins, no-sew pumpkin bags, and fabulous pop art-inspired 3-D pumpkins. 3225 Ruth B Swann Dr, Indian Head, MD 20640 Charles County Public Library – Potomac Branch

Thursday October 16, Ghostly Glow Party 6:00pm – 7:00pm – Using special paint and the magic of black lights, you’ll create a masterpiece that looks great in the day and at night! You’ll be able to create your own wearable art with special glow in the dark beads! Then we’ll play some fun glow-in-the-dark games, including a life-sized, glow-in-the-dark version of Jenga! Registration is not required. Also at the 3225 Ruth B Swann Dr, Indian Head, MD 20640 Charles County Public Library – Potomac Branch

Saturday October 18 – 7th Annual Spooky Fall Festival, will feature fun for the entire family! Trick-or-Treat at participating stores and as you walk through the shopping center trick-or-treating, you will find activations in different areas. Lookout for the petting zoo, glow station, magicians, craft station, games, selfie stations, and much more! Located at 2936 Festival Way, Waldorf

Friday, October 24 Dr. Higdon Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat located at 12872 Rock Point Road in Newburg, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., This is a $2 per child event (children must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, October 24 — Trunk-or-Treat Connect Church 6–8 pm at 19 Irongate Drive in Waldorf. FREE event, candy, face painting, games and more!

Saturday, October 25 — Town of La Plata Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail, 12–3 pm, Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. FREE event – Visit local businesses in downtown La Plata to receive a free treat! Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Look for orange and black balloons outside participating businesses.

Sunday, October 26 — Trunk-or-Treat @ First Baptist Church of Waldorf, 3:30 pm, 10045 Bunker Hill Rd. Free.

Tuesday, October 28 — B.Funk Dance Studio Trunk-or-Treat (La Plata), 6–7:30 pm, at 122 Drury Drive in La Plata – Best Trunk Contest and a 50/50 Raffle!

Wednesday, October 29 – Westlake Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat – 7000 Saint Florian Dr, Waldorf – FREE event 6 – 8pm EDT. Doors at 5:45pm – Get ready for a night full of fun, scares, and maybe even a few tricks and treats. Our firefighters and EMS personnel will be hosting a variety of Halloween-themed activities for all ages!

Thursday, October 30 — Waldorf Toyota Trunk-or-Treat, 5–7 pm, 2600 Crain Hwy – FREE event, Haunted house vibes, decorated trunks, and candy for all!

Friday, October 31 Town of Indian Head Trunk-or-Treat (Village Green), evening, starting promptly at 6, event is 6–8 pm.

St. Mary’s County:

October 2025 – Bowles Farm Annual Fall Festivities every weekend to October 26, 2025. Saturdays 10AM-6PM and Sundays 10AM-5PM. Friday’s are available for fieldtrips by appointment – Admission is $15 per person, free for children ages 3 and younger, $13 for groups of 15 or more. Kids of all age will enjoy the amazing corn maze, pumpkin patch, straw jumping pit, children’s play area, wagon rides and more!

Wednesday, October 22 Little Explorers at Historic St. Mary’s City from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

$4 per child / $3 for members (includes one free adult admission) Full-day admission to the living history exhibits included Spend the morning learning and making discoveries through stories, play, art, music, and nature. Designed for preschool children ages 3–5 and an accompanying adult. This session’s theme is Halloween and takes place at the Visitor Center. Enjoy not-too-spooky fun with seasonal crafts, songs, and stories perfect for little ones in costume.

Friday, October 24 — NAS Patuxent River MWR Trunk-or-Treat (on-base), evening (listed as Fri Oct 24; base access rules apply). It’s an NAS Patuxent River Halloween tradition! Come out and trick-or-treat at MWR Community Recreation’s annual FREE Trunk or Treat! Dozens of trunks will be decorated and passing out candy at the Navy Exchange parking lot (the event will move to the Drill Hall in the event of inclement weather) from 4-6 p.m., so bring your candy bucket and your favorite costume and join in this fun event for all ages!

Saturday Oct 25 — Trunk-or-Treat on the Flight Line at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum (Lexington Park), 1:00 p.m., to 3:00 pm. Kids in costume enter free w/ paid adult.

Saturday, October 25 MVRS “Trunk-or-Treat in the Village” at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad), 5:30–8 pm, 28120 Old Flora Corner Rd., Mechanicsville. FREE EVENT

Saturday, October 25 Town Market in Leonardtown Square – Come on over for Trunk or Treat starting at 12 Noon. We will have the classic cars all set up and ready to give out candy to all the little ghouls, goblins and monsters. Crafters and Food vendor will be onsite beginning at 9am.

Sunday, October 26 Cars and Coffee Trunk or Treat from 8AM – 11AM at the Laurel Glen Shopping Center, 45315 Alton Lane, California, MD FREE EVENT

Sunday, October 26 Second District VFD&RS Trunk or Treat – 3:00 to 5:00 PM – Side parking lot (where all our community events are held!) Come explore our fire and rescue apparatus, enjoy festive trunk displays, and get your treat bags ready! We can’t wait to see all of your spooky, silly, and creative costumes! 19330 Piney Point Road in Valley Lee

Sunday, October 26 Real Life Church Trunk or Treat Fest from 4:00-8:00pm, and it’s rain or shine! 27399 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD, We want to see your costumes, and we’ll have tons of trunks, fun, and oh–yeah–LOTS OF CANDY

Friday, October 31 — Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat, 5–7 pm, 13820 Point Lookout Road FREE EVENT