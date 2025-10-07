Sabre Systems, LLC Names John Quigley Chief Executive Officer

Sabre Systems, LLC (“Sabre”), a leading provider of technology, engineering, and mission support services to the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies for more than 36 years, today announced the appointment of John Quigley as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 6, 2025.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Quigley will be responsible for Sabre’s strategic direction, business development, and operational execution. Mr. Quigley’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Sabre following the company’s recent awards, including a $500 million NAVAIR Systems Engineering Department Services contract and a $200 million NAVAIR IT modernization contract.

“We are pleased to welcome John Quigley as Sabre Systems’ Chief Executive Officer,” said Peter Schulte, Managing Partner at CM Equity Partners. “John’s deep industry expertise, long record of success, and commitment to innovation make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Sabre into its next chapter of growth.”



“I am truly honored and thrilled at the opportunity to lead Sabre, a great company with an exceptional team of professionals,” said. “I look forward to working alongside our talented team to continue delivering innovative solutions for our customers while driving long-term value for our stakeholders. Sabre has an extremely bright future ahead, and the first 36 years are just the beginning.”

Mr. Quigley brings more than 40 years of leadership experience in defense and technology, beginning his career as a U.S. Navy submarine officer. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master’s in Business and Information Systems from Webster University, and a Master of Science in National Security from the National War College.

Before joining Sabre, Mr. Quigley served as Chief Operating Officer at Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (“SPA”), where he guided the executive team in advancing company performance and growth. Over his 25-year tenure with SPA, he held a variety of leadership roles across both corporate and line organizations, contributing to the company’s expansion through multiple acquisitions. In addition, he spearheaded the launch of SPA’s international business operations, shaping the growth strategy across all defense domains.

Sabre Systems remains committed to advancing mission-critical capabilities across defense, national security, and civilian markets. Under Mr. Quigley’s leadership, the company will continue to strengthen its role as a trusted partner delivering solutions in software engineering, cybersecurity, advanced communications, digital transformation, and systems engineering.



Sabre Systems, LLC ( www.sabresystems.com ) is a technology solutions company delivering services in digital transformation, systems and software engineering, full spectrum cyber, and advanced communications support to U.S. government and commercial clients. Headquartered in Lexington Park, MD, Sabre is dedicated to supporting its customers’ most critical missions with integrity, innovation, and excellence.

About CM Equity Partners – CM Equity Partners (www.cmequity.com), based in New York, NY, provides capital to the Federal services and aerospace and defense industries. For 30 years, CMEP has partnered with management teams to build enduring value by leveraging its industry knowledge, relationships, operating experience, and its corporate finance, M&A, and private equity expertise. CMEP employs an active and collaborative management approach, developing long-term strategic plans and guiding decisions on re-investment of profits to grow and broaden a company’s revenue base and capabilities. CMEP’s investments are structured with flexibility across a broad spectrum of the capital structure, including equity, structured equity and mezzanine debt.

