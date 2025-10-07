Former PG County Officer Awarded $2.35 Million After Jury Finds His Termination Violated His Civil Rights and Was Retaliatory

On October 3rd, 2025, a Federal Jury awarded $2.35 million to former Prince George’s County Police Officer Mohamed Magassouba after the verdict found Magassouba’s 2021 termination was “retaliatory” and had “violated his civil rights.”

“After an eight-day federal civil rights trial, the jury returned a $2.35 million verdict in favor of our client, Chief Mohamed Magassouba, and against Prince George’s County, Maryland.

This case was about accountability, perseverance, and the pursuit of justice—and today, justice prevailed.

Congratulations to Attorney Jordan D. Howlette and our entire trial team for their relentless advocacy and commitment to protecting civil rights.”

Incident Overview According to Court Documents.

Mohamed Magassouba, a former corporal with the Prince George’s County Police Department, has won a $2.35 million jury verdict following a years-long legal battle against Prince George’s County and several police officials.

The case centered on Magassouba’s claims that he was wrongfully terminated after refusing to alter his account of an incident in which a White officer used excessive force during the arrest of a Black woman.

The incident, which occurred in January 2019 in Capitol Heights, involved Officer Justin Loewke allegedly tackling a Black female civilian and pointing a taser at her and her son. Magassouba, who responded to assist at the scene, refused to support Loewke’s version of events and instead wrote a truthful account. A video of the arrest, recorded by the woman’s son, later went viral on social media and sparked public scrutiny.

Allegations of Retaliation and Discrimination

Magassouba, an African immigrant and graduate of Bowie State University, filed a lawsuit alleging that his decision to act with integrity and report the use of force truthfully led to a pattern of retaliation. The complaint alleged that department leaders—Captains Jeffrey Walden and Sunny Mrotek, Lieutenant Robbie Loveday, Major Shawn Waddy, and Lieutenant Angela Lane—subjected him to a hostile work environment after the video went public.

According to court documents, Magassouba was pressured by senior officers to revise his witness statement to align with Loewke’s arrest report. When he refused, he says he was reassigned to desk duty, subjected to unnecessary retraining, micromanaged, denied leave, and disciplined for minor infractions.

Statements Made by Defendant Lane

Much of the retaliation, according to Magassouba, stemmed from Lieutenant Angela Lane, his supervisor at District 5. Lane allegedly made disparaging remarks about African men, refused his leave requests while approving others’, and held him to stricter standards than White colleagues.

Magassouba also claimed Lane reprimanded him for minor or previously unpunished behavior, such as leaving a firearm at home or filing for overtime after completing additional duties.

Discovery of Evidence and Internal Investigations

In addition to on-the-job mistreatment, Magassouba alleged that police officials launched an unjustified internal investigation into his background. They claimed he had omitted or falsified information about decades-old interactions with law enforcement in other jurisdictions.

Ultimately, the PGCPD issued a termination letter in August 2021, citing these supposed discrepancies in his personal history statement from 2009. Magassouba argued that the charges were a pretext for removing him in retaliation for his refusal to lie and for making complaints to union officials and the department’s psychological services.

The lawsuit stated that White officers who engaged in similar or worse conduct were neither investigated nor terminated, and were afforded more due process protections than Magassouba received.

Legal Proceedings

Magassouba filed his complaint under several federal statutes, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race or national origin; Section 1983 and 1985 of the Civil Rights Act of 1871, which address civil rights violations and conspiracies to interfere with civil rights; and related Maryland state laws.

After more than three years of litigation, a federal jury returned a verdict in favor of Magassouba. Jurors found that Prince George’s County and the individual officers had unlawfully discriminated and retaliated against him, awarding a total of $2.35 million in damages.

Next Steps

While the verdict delivers closure for Magassouba, it also raises questions about broader practices within the PGCPD. Civil rights attorney Jordan D. Howlette, who led the legal team, described the outcome as a “victory for accountability” and praised his client for standing firm in the face of adversity.

Magassouba has since resumed work as a police officer with the Capitol Heights Police Department, a separate agency within Prince George’s County. The verdict could lead to further policy reviews or reforms within PGCPD as the department confronts its handling of racial bias complaints and officer discipline.