Maryland Department of Transportation Visits Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties as Part of Statewide Transportation Tour

Maryland Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle met with officials from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties to discuss the Department’s Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for Fiscal Years 2026 to 2031.

The spending plan calls for a $21.5 billion, six-year investment in projects and programs aimed at enhancing safety, maintaining the state’s transportation system to keep it in working order and driving economic growth.

“Listening and engaging with local elected leaders and Marylanders is critical in successfully delivering the state’s capital program,” said Acting Secretary Biddle. “The feedback we receive helps us to better serve the State and deliver a program that aligns with our shared goals to uplift communities and enhance connections to opportunities.”<

Safety is the Maryland Department of Transportation’s top priority. The Department’s Serious About Safety initiative is reflected in the Draft CTP, with projects that prioritize the safety of all users, including pedestrians and bicyclists. Serious About Safety builds on the Department’s progress and accelerates work toward the state’s vision zero goal to save lives and bend the curve on the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Maryland roads. To view the full Draft FY 2026-2031 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to ctp.maryland.gov​.

At Tuesday’s meetings, transportation officials offered details and updates of several projects and programs affecting Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. In addition to Acting Secretary Biddle, several other transportation officials attended the meetings and provided updates including officials with the State Highway Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, Maryland Aviation Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority.

State Highway Administrator Will Pines highlighted the agency’s commitment to move forward with multimodal projects that improve safety, accessibility and mobility statewide for all users – motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users and highway workers.

In St. Mary’s County, Administrator Pines noted the recent announcement of $32.4 million to replace the 112-year-old bridge along MD 5, from MD 471 to Great Mills Road. The project also will widen the road and add bike and pedestrian facilities. Construction is expected to start in 2027. The State Highway Administration is also advancing a Pedestrian Safety Action Plan project for MD 235 from Great Mills Road to Chancellors Run Road in St. Mary’s County, is working on a project to add continental crosswalks and other pedestrian improvements on a section of US 301 in Charles, and is investing $32.5 million in safety projects at three sections of MD 231 in Calvert.

Among other important local investments in the Draft Consolidated Transportation Program:

The Maryland Transit Administration is working closely with our County partners on the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project. This work will be used to collaboratively make critical planning decisions, including completing the required National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis.

A $88,000 grant to the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland to support a Safe Streets for All Action Plan and demonstration projects.

Investments of nearly $1.5 million in grants so support local transit operations in Charles County, including a rideshare program, the construction of a Charles County VanGo facility and the purchase of two small buses.

Nearly $1.5 million in grants to support Calvert County local transit operations, including maintenance, a rideshare program, design and engineering of a transfer station and two small buses.

In St. Mary’s, $3.1 million in grants to support local transit operations, including preventative maintenance and three small buses.

The Maryland Airport is receiving $60,000 in Fiscal Year 2026. The funding, through the Maryland Aviation Administration’s Statewide Aviation Grants program, will support runway lighting system improvements.

he meetings were part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to discuss the funding plan and receive input from local officials and the public. The tour continues into November. Dates and locations for upcoming sessions can be found here. The schedule is subject to change and will be updated as needed throughout the process.

The six-year Draft CTP outlines capital investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office, as well as Maryland’s investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The Maryland Transportation Authority’s toll facilities are financed, constructed, operated and maintained with toll revenues paid by customers using those facilities.

Following the tour, the Maryland Department of Transportation will finalize the Draft CTP and submit the Final Fiscal Year 2026-2031 CTP to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2026 General Assembly session.