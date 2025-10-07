MVA Introduces New Symbol on Driver’s Licenses and ID Cards to Support Marylanders with Hidden Disabilities

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) joined legislative leaders and community advocates today to unveil Maryland’s new driver’s license and ID card design featuring an optional Hidden Disability symbol.

Under House Bill 707 / Senate Bill 618, Marylanders with hidden disabilities, such as developmental and intellectual disabilities, may voluntarily add a butterfly symbol on their driver’s license, ID card or moped permit. The optional designation is free and aims to help first responders and others recognize individuals who may have communication challenges or need accommodations that are not immediately visible.

“Providing this hidden disability designation is an important step toward making Maryland roads and communities safer and more accessible for everyone. Not every disability is visible, and this is an easy, free way to communicate with residents and first responders,” said Maryland Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle. “We are proud of the MVA for leading this effort and for its strong commitment to improving services for all Marylanders.”



The law was inspired by, a Marylander living with high-functioning autism. His mother,, advocated tirelessly for the change after understanding how a lack of awareness about Eric’s disability created unnecessary stress and misunderstanding during routine interactions. Their story became the catalyst to adopt this legislation in Maryland.

“Eric’s ID Law is a victory for the Disabilities community. The law is a symbol of progress and compassion, providing a greater sense of security and encouraging understanding and respect for those with hidden disabilities. The butterfly represents hope, peace, freedom and change. It was created to help save lives for people with hidden disabilities such as autism, mental health, hearing impaired, and all hidden disabilities,” said Linda and Eric Carpenter-Grantham.

Similar to organ donor and veteran designations, the symbol will appear on the front of the card and visible when shown or handed to another person. Participation is entirely voluntary, and customers will not need to submit any supporting documentation.

Adding or removing the hidden disability symbol is free; however, if you are completing another MVA transactions, such as renewing a driver’s license, those fees will still apply. Marylanders can update their hidden disability designation from their phone or computer via their online myMVA account, any 24/7 self-service kiosks, or an in-person appointment at any of the 24 statewide MVA branches.

State Senator William C. Smith Jr. and Delegate Jheanelle K. Wilkins were the primary bill sponsors of Senate Bill 618 and House Bill 707, respectively.

“The significance of this bill is that it started as an idea from a constituent. We went out for coffee, discussed their concerns, and that’s the majesty of the process,” said State Senator William C. Smith Jr. “Eric and Linda have been incredible partners, fully leaning into every step. It’s rare to see a small seed of an idea grow into a piece of legislation that will have a meaningful impact on so many people. With Eric being the first to receive the designation on his license, I look forward to seeing the positive difference this will make for him and others in the future.

“Eric’s ID Law has the power to save lives, and I’m honored to serve as its lead House sponsor. This legislation reflects true collaboration between community and law enforcement, and we all have a role in spreading the word so that anyone who can benefit from the butterfly symbol knows it’s available,” said Delegate Jheanelle K. Wilkins.

More information on how to apply for the butterfly indicator can be found here.

Additional Quotes

“Eric’s ID Law ensures all Marylanders are treated with dignity and respect. The butterfly designation on licenses and IDs will help first responders better assist individuals with hidden disabilities. This simple, yet powerful, symbol reflects our commitment to a more inclusive Maryland. I’m proud to stand with Eric and Linda Carpenter-Grantham as they start a national movement.” — Lt. Governor Aruna K. Miller

“Providing this option is a simple, yet powerful, way to promote safety and understanding without compromising privacy. This initiative aligns with our values of customer service, innovation, and inclusivity.” — MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer

“Eric’s ID Law gives moms like me who have adult sons on the spectrum – or have another hidden disability – a sense of relief knowing law enforcement will be continually trained to deal with situations involving our boys.” – Delegate Kym Taylor

“This symbol isn’t just ink on a card, it’s a promise that in a moment of crisis, a first responder will see not just a person, but a person’s story. It’s a promise that in Maryland, we will always choose understanding over ignorance. I’m so thankful for this law to be implemented today.” — Will Jawando, Montgomery Council Vice President At-Large

“I’m proud to celebrate the passage of Eric’s ID Law. Standing with fellow lawmakers, advocates, Eric, and his mother, Linda Carpenter‑Grantham, I’ve witnessed how courage in the face of adversity can reshape policy and save lives. We’re living in a time when aggressive policing is pardoned, encouraged, and even celebrated at the federal level, but we at the state and local level recognize the fundamental importance of this law to uphold our shared humanity and commitment to community policing. The butterfly symbol on a Driver’s License affirms a simple truth: individuals with hidden disabilities deserve to be recognized and treated with respect, care, and compassion by trained law enforcement and first responders.” — Laurie-Anne Sayles, Montgomery County Councilmember At‑Large

“Our county has one of the highest numbers in the state with individuals with disabilities, so Eric’s ID law is so important to us to make sure our interaction with law enforcement is appropriate and that all members of the community feel safe.” — Wanika Fisher, Prince George’s County Council Member

“Eric’s ID Law is an excellent example of elected officials, law enforcement and the community working together. Thanks to Eric and his mother, Linda Carpenter’s commitment and dedication, individuals with hidden disabilities can feel safer and a little less stress when navigating through society.” — Sheriff Everett L. Sesker, Anne Arundel County

“Eric’s ID Law will help us to better serve our clients. This new law brings inclusion to the community and safety awareness for all.” — Ike Ogbuebile, MA, MiPD, Chief Executive Officer, Autism Ally Group