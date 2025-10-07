St. Mary’s County Health Department Hosting Drive-Thru Community Baby Shower for New and Expecting Parents October 29th, 2025

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) invites new and expecting parents who live in St. Mary’s County to a Drive-Thru Community Baby Shower on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub.

This FREE event will offer attendees giveaway items, including diapers, baby wipes, pacifiers, bottles, and more, while supplies last. Parents will also be connected to community resources to support healthy pregnancies and growing families.

The Health Hub is located at 21625 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Cars should enter the Health Hub at the entrance off of Great Mills Rd closest to the Sheriff’s Office. Please remain in your vehicle if you drive to the event. Walkers will also be welcomed.

“Ensuring good infant health starts early,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “By connecting parents to needed resources, health information, and community support services, we nurture healthier babies and a healthier community.”

Pre-registration is required – click here to register. If you have any difficulty registering, please call 301-475-4330 or email [email protected] for assistance. Individuals must reside in St. Mary’s County and be pregnant or have delivered or adopted a baby after June 1, 2025.

To learn more about SMCHD’s programs and services for infants, children, and families, please visit smchd.org/health-topics/pregnancy-and-early-childhood/.