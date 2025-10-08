Maryland Casinos Generate $151.5 Million in Gaming Revenue During September 2025

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $151,535,608 in revenue from slot machines and table games during September 2025. The statewide total was down $7,975,301 (-5.0%) compared to September 2024.

Casino gaming contributions to the state during September 2025 totaled $64,949,631, a decrease of $7,802,791 (-10.7%) compared to September 2024. The September 2025 contributions included $46,806,687 to the Education Trust Fund, a decrease of $5,599,908 (-10.7%) compared to September 2024.

Through the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 (July 1 through September 30), casino gaming revenue is down 3.1%, and contributions to the state are down 2.3% compared to the first quarter of FY2025.

In addition to the Education Trust Fund, casino gaming revenues support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for September 2025 were as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,249 slot machines, 205 table games)

$63,189,811 in September 2025, a decrease of $3,763,048 (-5.6%) from September 2024

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,849 slot machines, 179 table games)

$54,919,583 in September 2025, a decrease of $4,676,007 (-7.8%) from September 2024

Horseshoe Casino (1,365 slot machines, 115 table games)

$14,004,989 in September 2025, an increase of $885,421 (6.7%) from September 2024

Ocean Downs Casino (900 slot machines, 18 table games)

$8,421,318 in September 2025, a decrease of $336,787 (-3.8%) from September 2024

Hollywood Casino (654 slot machines, 15 table games)

$6,351,137 in September 2025, a decrease of $308,913 (-4.6%) from September 2024

Rocky Gap Casino (630 slot machines, 12 table games)

$4,648,771 in September 2025, an increase of $224,032 (5.1%) from September 2024

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

