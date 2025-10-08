Leadership Southern Maryland Announces Selection of The Executive Program Class of 2026

The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 40 Southern Maryland leaders for its 18th Executive Program—the Class of 2026.

From Calvert County –

Jane Bachman, Development Director, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

Larisa Goganzer, Senior Vice President of Operations, CalvertHealth

Tosha Lewis Hughes

Dr. Amanda Leal, Clinical Director, Serenity Place, LLC

Edward Nork, Director, Technology and Analytics Group, Naval Systems, Inc.

Christine Wilson, Director of Advancement, Hospice of the Chesapeake

From Charles County –

Christie Burnett, Executive Director, Charles County Charitable Trust

Ronnie Price, Vice President of Human Resources, People, Culture & Equity, College of Southern Maryland

Jason Washington, Senior Store Manager, FedEx Office

Corae Young, Chief Operating Officer, Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc.

From St. Mary’s County –

Col. Mark Amspacher, Colonel, United States Marine Corps

Dr. Joseph Beavers, Deputy Superintendent, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Errol Campbell, Defense Acquisition Management Professional, Booze Allen Hamilton

Amanda Cross, Acting Vice President, Technology Security Associates Inc

Amy Egeli, Director of Systems Engineering, Aviation Systems Engineering Company

Nathan Evans, Vice President of Operations, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Dr. Dale Farrell, Chief of Staff, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Jenna Frosio, Manager, Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC

Jeanine Harrington, Assistant Town Administrator, Town of Leonardtown

Caroline King, Director of Community Outreach & Engagement, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Dr. Andrew Koch, Engineering Psychologist, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

Denise Lumpkins, Chief Financial Officer, AIRTEC, Inc.

Julia Maddox, Program Director, CACI, Inc.

John Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Peak Performance Solutions

Robert Medley Jr, Director Program Management, KAIROS

Rachelle Millison, President/Owner, Millison Management, Inc.

Gabriel Pankhurst, Director of Digital Transformation & Mission IT, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Karen Roberts, Board of Directors President, Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland, In Concert

Amanda Russell, Chief of People & Culture Officer, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

Sasha Seenath, Executive Director, Three Oaks Center

William Selk, Program Manager, KBR

Emily Stagner, Assistant Vice President- Philanthropy, MedStar Health, Inc.

Richard Tarr, Director, Technology Transfer Office, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)

Megan Warren, Senior Assistant Vice President, The MIL Corporation

Robert Willis, Chief Operating Officer, Andromeda Systems Incorporated

CAPT Margaret Wilson, President, Blue Consulting Services, LLC

From Anne Arundel County –

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, President and CEO, Providence of Maryland, Inc.

Cari Guthrie, President and CEO, Cornerstone Southern Maryland

From Prince George’s County –

Chiquita Jackson, President and CEO, Chiquita Jackson Enterprise Corp

From Alexandria County, Virginia –

Lucas Sater, Vice President of Finance, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

Following their two-day opening retreat, class members will attend nine intense sessions focusing on agriculture, economic and workforce development, defense, education, healthcare, public safety, housing and human services, human stories, and energy and environment. The sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May. More than 50 experts from across the region and state, and representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community, will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an independent community leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the Southern Maryland region. Founded in 2008, LSM has graduated more than 600 regional leaders.

Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit by the Internal Revenue Service (EIN#26-2989381). Contributions are deductible as charitable contributions to the extent permitted by law.

For more information, please contact Sybol Anderson, Executive Director Leadership Southern Maryland, 301-862-SOMD, via email [email protected] or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.

