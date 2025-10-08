Leadership Southern Maryland Announces Selection of The Executive Program Class of 2026

The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 40 Southern Maryland leaders for its 18th Executive Program—the Class of 2026.
From Calvert County –
- Jane Bachman, Development Director, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
- Larisa Goganzer, Senior Vice President of Operations, CalvertHealth
- Tosha Lewis Hughes
- Dr. Amanda Leal, Clinical Director, Serenity Place, LLC
- Edward Nork, Director, Technology and Analytics Group, Naval Systems, Inc.
- Christine Wilson, Director of Advancement, Hospice of the Chesapeake
From Charles County –
- Christie Burnett, Executive Director, Charles County Charitable Trust
- Ronnie Price, Vice President of Human Resources, People, Culture & Equity, College of Southern Maryland
- Jason Washington, Senior Store Manager, FedEx Office
- Corae Young, Chief Operating Officer, Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc.
From St. Mary’s County –
- Col. Mark Amspacher, Colonel, United States Marine Corps
- Dr. Joseph Beavers, Deputy Superintendent, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- Errol Campbell, Defense Acquisition Management Professional, Booze Allen Hamilton
- Amanda Cross, Acting Vice President, Technology Security Associates Inc
- Amy Egeli, Director of Systems Engineering, Aviation Systems Engineering Company
- Nathan Evans, Vice President of Operations, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
- Dr. Dale Farrell, Chief of Staff, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- Jenna Frosio, Manager, Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC
- Jeanine Harrington, Assistant Town Administrator, Town of Leonardtown
- Caroline King, Director of Community Outreach & Engagement, St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Dr. Andrew Koch, Engineering Psychologist, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division
- Denise Lumpkins, Chief Financial Officer, AIRTEC, Inc.
- Julia Maddox, Program Director, CACI, Inc.
- John Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Peak Performance Solutions
- Robert Medley Jr, Director Program Management, KAIROS
- Rachelle Millison, President/Owner, Millison Management, Inc.
- Gabriel Pankhurst, Director of Digital Transformation & Mission IT, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
- Karen Roberts, Board of Directors President, Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland, In Concert
- Amanda Russell, Chief of People & Culture Officer, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union
- Sasha Seenath, Executive Director, Three Oaks Center
- William Selk, Program Manager, KBR
- Emily Stagner, Assistant Vice President- Philanthropy, MedStar Health, Inc.
- Richard Tarr, Director, Technology Transfer Office, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)
- Megan Warren, Senior Assistant Vice President, The MIL Corporation
- Robert Willis, Chief Operating Officer, Andromeda Systems Incorporated
- CAPT Margaret Wilson, President, Blue Consulting Services, LLC
From Anne Arundel County –
- Karen Adams-Gilchrist, President and CEO, Providence of Maryland, Inc.
- Cari Guthrie, President and CEO, Cornerstone Southern Maryland
From Prince George’s County –
- Chiquita Jackson, President and CEO, Chiquita Jackson Enterprise Corp
From Alexandria County, Virginia –
- Lucas Sater, Vice President of Finance, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center
Following their two-day opening retreat, class members will attend nine intense sessions focusing on agriculture, economic and workforce development, defense, education, healthcare, public safety, housing and human services, human stories, and energy and environment. The sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May. More than 50 experts from across the region and state, and representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community, will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
Leadership Southern Maryland is an independent community leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the Southern Maryland region. Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit by the Internal Revenue Service (EIN#26-2989381). Contributions are deductible as charitable contributions to the extent permitted by law.
For more information, please contact Sybol Anderson, Executive Director Leadership Southern Maryland, 301-862-SOMD, via email [email protected] or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.