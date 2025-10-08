Fire Prevention Week 2025 – Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week™ 2025 this week with a clear message for the community: “Charge into Fire Safety™.”

This year’s national campaign, which runs through October 11, centers on the safe use of lithium-ion batteries – the powerful energy sources commonly found in smartphones, laptops, e-bikes, power tools, and many other household items.

The initiative, developed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), encourages everyone to buy, charge, and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely to reduce the risk of fire. BDVFD is using the week to raise awareness about how to handle these batteries properly and what to watch for when they begin to malfunction.

“Lithium-ion batteries are incredibly useful, but they can become dangerous when damaged or misused,” said Fire Chief Jason Turner of the Bay District VFD. “This week, we’re working to help our community understand how to use this technology safely at home and at work.”

What Residents Need to Know

Lithium-ion battery fires can happen when batteries are overcharged, damaged, exposed to high heat, or used with incompatible chargers. As these batteries are now in nearly every household, it’s critical for residents to follow a few simple guidelines:

BUY batteries and devices from reputable manufacturers.

CHARGE batteries using only the charger that came with the device.

STORE batteries away from heat sources and out of direct sunlight.

RECYCLE damaged, swollen, or expired batteries at proper recycling centers – never put them in the trash.

“We’ve seen an increase in fires caused by improper charging or using aftermarket batteries,” Chief Turner added. “Something as simple as using the wrong charger or overloading a power strip can have serious consequences.”

Committed to Community Safety

Bay District VFD remains dedicated to not only responding to emergencies but also preventing them through education. Fire Prevention Week is a valuable reminder of how small actions – like checking a charger or recycling a damaged battery – can make a big difference.

Fire Prevention Tip: Never charge lithium-ion batteries under pillows, on beds, or on couches. These materials can catch fire quickly if the battery overheats or malfunctions.

For more fire safety tips, Fire Prevention Week updates, or information about how to support the department, visit www.bdvfd.org or follow Bay District VFD on Facebook.

