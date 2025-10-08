Lusby Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Assault at Calvert County Detention Center and Separate Arrest for Repeated 911 Calls

Gary Scott Arbaugh, 43, of Lusby, is facing multiple criminal charges in two related cases filed on September 23, 2025, following a string of incidents that occurred both at his residence and the Calvert County Detention Center.

According to court documents, Arbaugh was charged in two separate but connected cases. The first incident led to his arrest at his home after he allegedly made repeated non-emergency calls to 911 and resisted arrest. The second case stems from an altercation while he was in custody at the detention center later that same day.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Arbaugh’s residence on Rousby Hall Road multiple times late on the night of September 22, 2025, and into the early morning hours of September 23. Deputies initially located Arbaugh near a traffic circle after receiving a welfare check request from a concerned citizen. Officers noted that Arbaugh appeared heavily intoxicated and allowed him to return home without incident.

However, after officers left, Arbaugh called 911 three separate times—at 11:38 p.m., 11:58 p.m., and 12:50 a.m.—without reporting any emergency. On the final call, he reportedly told dispatchers, “no emergency, someone is sitting on the curb and want to snitch on them.”

Deputies returned to the home, where they found Arbaugh sitting on the front porch. When an officer attempted to arrest him, Arbaugh resisted by tensing his arm and pulling away. The officer reported pulling him to the ground to avoid being burned by a lit cigarette Arbaugh was holding during the struggle. Arbaugh was then handcuffed and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center without further incident.

He was charged with the following misdemeanors in this case:

Resist/Interfere with Arrest

Telephone Misuse: Repeated Calls

Later that same morning, while being processed at the detention center, Arbaugh assaulted a correctional deputy. According to the charging documents, Arbaugh was being moved into a booking cell when he turned toward staff in a combative manner. During the struggle, he reportedly grabbed a deputy’s face and attempted to gouge his eye with his thumb. The altercation continued on the ground, where Arbaugh tried to take the deputy’s Taser.

Detention center staff reviewed surveillance footage with investigators, which reportedly supported the deputy’s account. The deputy involved did not report visible injuries at the time, and Arbaugh was described as heavily intoxicated and uncooperative during the encounter.

As a result, Arbaugh was charged with the following misdemeanors:

Second-Degree Assault on a Department of Corrections Employee

Second-Degree Assault

Arbaugh was released on his own recognizance in both cases. He is scheduled to appear for trial on both matters on October 23, 2025, at Calvert District Court in Prince Frederick.

