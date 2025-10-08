Leonardtown Man Charged with Trespassing at Prince Frederick Wawa

Tyler Decarlo Edwards, 40, of Leonardtown, was charged with trespassing on private property after an incident at the Wawa convenience store on Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

The case was initiated on September 22, 2025, following what authorities described as an on-view arrest by Deputy Hill of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The criminal complaint states that around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a trespasser at the Wawa located at 305 Market Square Drive.

According to the statement of probable cause, the store’s manager told deputies that she saw a man inside the store who had previously been banned from the property. The manager said she approached the man several times and asked him to leave, but he allegedly began yelling and said he would “slap her,” prompting another employee to intervene. The man then left the store.

Deputy Hill searched the area and located a man matching the description inside the Prince Frederick Library on Costley Way. The deputy reported that the suspect, later identified through his Maryland driver’s license as Tyler Edwards, admitted to being at the Wawa earlier that afternoon. Edwards allegedly said he went there to buy food because his blood sugar was low and had asked the manager if she could lift his prior trespass order before being told to leave.

A record check confirmed that Edwards had been previously trespassed from that same Wawa location indefinitely on August 5, 2024, by a sheriff’s deputy at the manager’s request.

Edwards was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with trespassing on private property. The offense carries a possible penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Court records show that Edwards was released on his own recognizance the same day. His case remains open, with a court date scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Calvert District Court.

