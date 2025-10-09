58-Year-Old Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash in Avenue

10/9/2025: On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at approximately 4:55 pm, patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment in the area of Sugar Hole Road and Old Trappe Lane in Bushwood. Due to the seriousness of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted to assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Ford Ranger operated by Dale Lee Buckler, 58, of Bushwood, was traveling west on Sugar Hole Road when the vehicle, for unknown reasons, left the roadway to the left, striking a driveway culvert and an embankment, rolling over, and coming to a stop in the upright position. Buckler was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to call Corporal Rachael Owens #296 at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108, or e-mail [email protected]

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

10/8/2025: On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 38471 Sugar Hole Road in Avenue, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 Dispatchers upgraded the assignment a short time later after multiple 911 callers reported one trapped with the victim not conscious with unknown breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods with the operator trapped and not breathing.

First Responders performed rapid extrication to remove the victim and started life-saving measures on the scene before EMS pronounced the victim deceased.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Sugar Hole Road will be completely closed for the next 2+ hours.