Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch Celebrates New Mural

Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch is unveiling a vibrant new addition to its exterior—a ceramic tile mural that celebrates the community’s deep connection to the Chesapeake Bay. Titled “The World is Our Oyster, and the Oyster is Our World,” the mural spans the west and south sides of the library exterior along Chesapeake Avenue and 5th Street, offering a colorful and tactile experience for visitors.

The community is invited to the dedication, which will be held on Tuesday, October 28, at 2:30pm and you can register here . ( https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/14689602 )

The mural was designed and handcrafted by local ceramic artist Parran Collery, using a relief-sculpting process that adds texture and dimension to the bay creatures featured. This creative approach ensures both sighted and low-vision visitors can engage with the artwork.

“This mural is more than decoration—it’s a celebration of our environment, our community, and our shared story,” said Carrie Willson, Executive Director of Calvert Library. “We saw how beloved the mural at our Prince Frederick location became, and we knew the Twin Beaches community would embrace this meaningful public art. It’s beautiful, yes—but it’s also educational and interactive.”



The project was made possible through a Public Art Across Maryland grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, with additional support from the Calvert Library Foundation, Friends of Calvert Library, the Town of Chesapeake Beach (through the Green Team and Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society), and the Town of North Beach. Scott Deacon, President of the Calvert Library Foundation, shared, “The community was incredibly generous in supporting the creation of this library, and we’re proud to help wrap this gift in something so striking and symbolic.”

To deepen the educational impact, the library will offer an interactive activity pamphlet that invites visitors to explore the mural and details more closely.

The community was not only involved in funding this art but also participated in “Oyster Day: Sustainable Maryland” which featured tile-making workshops, oyster shell painting, a live oyster tank and an oyster talk by local environmentalist Ryan St. Laurent. Branch Manager Melissa Gray said, “This project is a powerful reflection of our community’s deep connection to the Chesapeake Bay. We’re proud to showcase such a beautiful reminder of its significance and the role it plays in our lives.”

Artist Parran Collery is known for her public art throughout the Maryland-DC-Virginia region, including mosaic murals for the DC H Street Revitalization Project, the Calvert Animal Welfare League, Caroline County Council of Arts and the Annmarie Arts Center. Her work also includes sculptures in Leonardtown and Frederick, as well as the mural at Calvert Library Prince Frederick.