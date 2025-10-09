Maryland Commission on Public Health Adopts Final Report, Lays Foundation to Build a Stronger Public Health System

Dr. Boris Lushniak, Dean of the University of Maryland, College Park School of Public Health, convened the Maryland Commission on Public Health for its final meeting on September 25, 2025.

Meeting in the Miller Senate Office Building in Annapolis, the Commission concluded its mandate to study the state and local public health system and make recommendations for improvement.

Commissioners unanimously adopted the Commission’s final report: Building the Future of Maryland Public Health.

The 155-page report is the culmination of nearly two years of deliberations and assessment, which included public engagement, site visits across the state, surveys, and expert testimony. Earlier this summer, public comment submissions helped shape and refine the Commission’s final recommendations. The comprehensive slate of recommendations are organized around five core themes:

Strengthen Public Health Infrastructure (including governance, human resources, and funding)

Modernize and Maximize Communication, Data, and Information Technology Tools

Leverage and Formalize Partnerships

Bridge Public Health and Health Care Service Delivery

Pave the Way for Current and Future Public Health Leaders

Dr. Lushniak offered his praise for the work of the Commission and its goals, “In the report, we talk about moving Maryland forward. First, we should take pride in this work and how it can be used as a national model. Second, this section begins with a reminder of our vision: where ‘every Maryland community flourishes equitable access to comprehensive public health services, empowering everyone to achieve well-being and improved health outcomes.’ And I believe this Commission and the people that supported its work remain believers in that vision.”

The Commission’s final report was formally transmitted to Governor Moore and representatives of the Maryland General Assembly on October 1, 2025. The enabling statute for the Commission’s work sunsets on June 30, 2026. A digital copy of the report can be found on the Commission’s website here.