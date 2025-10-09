11 of 13 Businesses Pass Alcohol/Tobacco Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol and/or tobacco compliance checks at businesses across the county.

The operation involved the use of a 20-year-old Confidential Informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office. The CI, dressed in jeans and a sweatshirt, was instructed to enter stores and attempt to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco products to test compliance with state laws.

The CI was accompanied by Deputy Alex Sams of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, who was dressed in civilian attire and observed all attempted transactions.

A total of 13 businesses were visited during the operation. Of those, 11 passed the compliance check by properly requesting identification and refusing the sale. However, two businesses failed to request identification and sold alcohol and/or tobacco products to the underage CI.

Businesses that asked for an identification from the CI:

Wawa: 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Exxon: 30100 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Charlotte Tobacco & Vape: 30090 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall 7 Eleven Store #21067: 29969 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall New Market Spirits: 29233 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville Shivas Smoke Shop LLC: 29015 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville 7 Eleven Store #20835: 28240 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville DJ’s One Stop Shop: 28035 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville The Toasted Foot Lounge: 20845 Callaway Village Way, Callaway Sheetz: 20760 Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills Stop’N Shop: 21036 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

Businesses that failed to ask for identification from the CI:

Leonardtown Wine & Spirits: 25470 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown Smoke Shack: 46925 S Shangri-La Dr., Unit B, Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to promoting public safety and ensuring compliance with state laws regarding the sale of tobacco and alcohol to underage individuals.