Lexington Park Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine After Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County

Deana Monise Waldrep, 39, of Lexington Park, has been charged with two misdemeanor drug offenses following an early morning traffic stop in Great Mills, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Waldrep is facing charges of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, both stemming from an incident that occurred on October 5, 2025.

According to the Statement of Probable Cause, a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a gold 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe allegedly commit multiple traffic infractions in the area of Fox Chase Drive and Lexington Drive. The deputy reported the vehicle failed to use a turn signal and crossed the center line while turning, prompting a traffic stop.

The deputy identified Waldrep as the front-seat passenger and stated in the report that she was known from prior investigations as a habitual user of controlled dangerous substances. The deputy noted seeing Waldrep make several “furtive movements” toward her chest area before and during the stop.

When approached, the officer observed what appeared to be a white paper towel partially concealed in Waldrep’s clothing. Waldrep allegedly removed the paper towel and placed it on the vehicle’s trunk, revealing what officers described as a glass smoking device commonly used to smoke crack cocaine. The device reportedly contained burnt residue suspected to be crack cocaine.

A subsequent search conducted by a second officer reportedly uncovered additional suspected drugs concealed inside Waldrep’s bra, including a folded silver gum wrapper containing a white powder substance suspected to be cocaine, and a plastic tie-off baggie with a white rock-like substance suspected to be crack cocaine.

Waldrep was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. On October 6, 2025, she was released on a $1,500 unsecured personal bond. Court records show that Waldrep waived her right to a private attorney and is being represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office.

A court date is scheduled for November 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1 at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.

