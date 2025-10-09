Woman on Lawn Mower Struck by Trailer in Callaway, Taken to Hospital

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to Piney Point Road and Lady Lane in Callaway for a reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

According to 911 callers, a woman on a lawnmower had been struck by a vehicle.

First responders arrived to find a woman in her 70s suffering injuries after being hit by a trailer.

Witnesses told police the truck and trailer were traveling southbound on Piney Point Road when the woman on the lawnmower entered the southbound lane and into the path of the truck and trailer.

The trailer struck the lawnmower, ejecting the woman from the mower.

EMS evaluated the victim for a possible trauma center transport; however, she was ultimately taken by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.