Prince George’s County Gun Crimes Unit Charges Security Guard Over Forestville Shooting

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit charged an armed private security guard in connection with an incident on Wednesday. The suspect is 29-year-old John Mause II of Middle River, MD.

On October 8, 2025, at approximately 4:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to a parking lot in the 3300 block of Walters Lane in Forestville. Officers spoke with the security guard on the scene, who admitted he fired one shot toward a man during a dispute. The man was not struck and had left the area before officers arrived. Investigators are working to positively identify him.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect is employed by a private security company. He is not a Prince George’s County Police Officer or an officer with any municipal police department.

Mause is charged with one count of reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak with a detective may call 301-772-8960. Information can also be provided to Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com

, through the “P3 Tips” mobile app (available in the Apple Store or Google Play), or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0056190.