Callaway Man Faces Felony Assault and Drug Charges in Separate Incidents in Lexington Park

De’aune Nathan Clybourne, 31, of Callaway, has been charged in two separate criminal cases stemming from incidents that occurred on October 2, 2025, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

In the first case, Clybourne is facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault after an alleged violent altercation at the Elmer Brown Freedom Park on Tulagi Place. According to the Maryland State Police, Trooper Kelsey responded around 3:50 p.m. after a male was found unconscious and unresponsive with a large pool of blood under his head.

An off-duty paramedic rendered aid at the scene. A male witness told Trooper Kelsey that he observed Clybourne strike the victim following an argument. A juvenile witness also reported seeing the suspect walk up to the victim and strike him, causing the man to fall. The juvenile later positively identified Clybourne at a nearby liquor store, noting he recognized him by his face and hairstyle.

The victim was later airlifted to Capitol Regional Medical Center due to the seriousness of his injuries. According to court documents, when questioned, Clybourne declined to speak about the incident but stated he had gone to Royal Farms to change clothes and ran after noticing someone following him.

In the second and unrelated incident, Clybourne was arrested by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at the same location, Royal Farms on Tulagi Place. He was taken into custody due to an active bench warrant. During a search, authorities say they discovered a small white rock-like substance in his pocket. Based on training and experience, the deputy identified the substance as crack cocaine.

Clybourne was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis. The search and arrest took place shortly after the alleged assault.

In the assault case, Clybourne is being held without bond. In the drug possession case, he was released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,500 the same day.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled in both cases. The assault case is set for October 27, 2025, and the CDS possession trial is scheduled for November 18, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.