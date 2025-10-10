Magic Tunnel Car Wash Opens in St. Mary’s County

State-of-the-Art Car Wash Bringing Premium Shine and Convenience to St. Mary’s County

Magic Tunnel Car Wash is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location, bringing fast, reliable, and top-quality car washes to drivers throughout St. Mary’s County. Conveniently located along Three Notch Road, near popular shopping centers and restaurants, the new Magic Tunnel Car Wash is perfectly placed for locals and visitors looking for a quick, premium wash experience.

This brand-new facility will feature a 160-foot state-of-the-art tunnel designed to deliver a clean, dry, and shiny finish in just minutes – making it the perfect stop during a lunch break, school run, or weekend errands.

Why Drivers Will Love the California Location:

Ceramic Protection available in the top-tier wash for long-lasting shine and weather defense.

Sign up for a monthly Magic Pass and enjoy 50% off your first month.

Magic Pass – Unlimited Monthly Memberships for everyday shine and savings. With just two washes, your membership essentially pays for itself!

Free Amenities, including 35 powerful vacuums (with mat holders), complimentary towels, and window cleaner.

A clean, modern layout and a friendly, customer-focused team.

Best tire shine around to keep your ride looking sharp.

“We are excited to bring the Magic Tunnel experience to St. Mary’s County,” said John W. Gott. “With our advanced equipment, unbeatable convenience, and attention to detail, we’re making it easier than ever for drivers to keep their vehicles looking their best year-round.”

For updates and membership information, visit www.magictunnelcarwashes.com or follow Magic Tunnel Car Wash on Facebook (@MagicTunnelCarWash).

