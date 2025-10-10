Loaded Handgun Recovered Following Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

Patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recovered a loaded handgun following a traffic stop in Lexington Park on Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on October 8, deputies conducting proactive patrols along Great Mills Road observed a vehicle traveling with a passenger-side headlight out and attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Great Mills Road and Pacific Drive. The driver failed to stop immediately and continued driving until reaching the 21000 block of Liberty Street.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Marquis Deangelo Barnes, 36, of Lexington Park, and determined that his driver’s license was suspended. Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol, and Barnes admitted to consuming alcohol but refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two bottles of liquor: a miniature bottle and a partially full bottle, as well as a loaded and chambered Taurus .40-caliber handgun. Further investigation revealed that Barnes is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior disqualifying convictions and an active protective order.

Barnes was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

• Knowingly possessing a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime

• Possession of ammunition after being prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm

• Carrying a handgun in a vehicle on public roads

• Carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roads

• Failure to comply with a court order to surrender firearms to law enforcement

He was also cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and related traffic violations. Barnes is currently being held without bond.

