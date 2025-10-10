Lexington Park Man Charged with Animal Cruelty and Arrested in Separate Drug Case

Tre Mathew Fear, 25, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple criminal charges in St. Mary’s County after being accused of animal cruelty earlier this year and later arrested in a separate drug-related incident during a traffic stop this week, according to court documents and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Fear was initially charged in July 2025 with three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty for allegedly failing to provide proper care for three dogs found in poor condition at his home on Patuxent Road. According to a report filed by Deputy Shanna Peters, deputies responded on May 29, 2025, to a call about neglected animals and found several dogs roaming the neighborhood, two of which appeared severely malnourished.

Court filings allege that the dogs—identified as Loki, Serenity, and Kylo—were thin, had visible ribs, sores, and other signs of neglect. Deputies also reported that Fear’s yard was covered in trash and lacked food, water, or shelter for the animals. During questioning, Fear allegedly told officers he preferred his dogs at a lower weight and admitted he had tried to nurse one of the dogs himself after declining professional veterinary care due to cost concerns. He was charged with three counts of Animal Cruelty – Fail to Provide, each carrying a potential penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

After failing to appear in court on September 30, 2025, a bench warrant was issued for Fear’s arrest. He was later taken into custody on October 9, 2025, and released on his own recognizance following a bail review hearing. His animal cruelty case remains open, with a trial scheduled for November 6, 2025, in St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown.

On October 8, 2025, Fear was arrested following a traffic stop in Lexington Park. Deputies conducting proactive patrol operations around 8:50 p.m. stopped a Mazda B3000 pickup displaying registration plates belonging to another vehicle. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle’s license plate reader (LPR) system flagged the historic tags as belonging to a Jaguar.

During the stop, deputies identified the driver as Tre Mathew Fear, who had an active warrant at the time. A search of Fear reportedly revealed suspected drug paraphernalia and a plastic bag containing approximately 7.8 grams of suspected cocaine. Deputies also found a digital scale with white powder residue and additional paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Fear was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. He has been charged with possession of CDS (cocaine) and two counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is currently being held without bond.

