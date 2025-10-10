Card Skimming Device Found at Family Dollar in Leonardtown

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recovered a card skimming device found attached to a point-of-sale terminal at the Family Dollar Store on Merchants Lane in Leonardtown on Thursday, October 9th, 2025.

This overlay skimmer was placed on top of a legitimate card reader and is designed to look identical to the real terminal while secretly storing customers’ card information.

What to do:

Always tug gently on card readers or keypads before use. If it feels loose, bulky, or looks out of place, report it immediately.

If you shopped at this location recently, check your bank or credit card statements for unauthorized transactions.

Report any suspicious activity to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Stay alert and help protect your personal and financial information.