Police Investigating Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound at Myrtle Grove Gun Range in La Plata

On Friday, October 10, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Myrtle Grove Gun Range in La Plata, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported an adult male had shot himself in the hand, with Range workers providing First Aid to control the bleeding.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 56-year-old male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left hand, with the patient conscious alert and breathing.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to the MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore.

Police are investigating the incident.