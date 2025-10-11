Shootings Continue in St. Mary’s County, Leaving Two Shot in Leonardtown

UPDATE 10/11/2025: On Saturday, October 11, at approximately at approximately 1:56 a.m. police responded to the parking lot of the Action Lounge and Billiards located at 25470 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for reports of a large fight involving over 200 subjects in the parking lot with mentions of a firearm.

While responding, additional reports were received of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they found the crowd dispersing and individuals fleeing the area. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Emergency medical services were dispatched and staged in the area until the scene was deemed safe.

A short time later, two victims with gunshot wounds were reported at a nearby hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. All EMS services were placed in service as no other patients were located.

This is an active investigation, and Detective Warren Forinash is the lead investigator. Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Detective Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or by email at [email protected]

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

