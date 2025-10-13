Firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles Counties Respond to Large Garage Fire in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, at approximately 9:20 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hughesville, and Waldorf responded to the 38000 block of New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the structure on fire.

911 callers reported a garage was fully engulfed and threatening other structures.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a single story 50×100 garage fully engulfed in flames and threatening multiple structures.

Over 60 firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, but did not respond.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD.org.

One firefighter was evaluated on the scene for minor injuries. It is unknown if they were transported.

