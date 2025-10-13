61-Year-Old Male Run Over by Wife After Domestic Incident in Indian Head, Police Investigating

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 4000 block of Doncaster Drive in Indian Head, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The 911 caller — identified as an adult female — told dispatchers that she and her husband had been involved in a physical altercation during which he was dragging her into the woods. The woman stated she was able to escape, entered a vehicle belonging to her husband, and then struck him with the car.

She told 911 call takers that he was on the ground suffering from injuries, and provided her name, her husband’s name, their location, his location, and a description of the vehicle involved.

Police quickly arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from serious injuries, but was conscious and talking to officers.

EMS arrived on the scene and began treating both the female, and male victim on the scene.

The 61-year-old male was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The female was treated and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the domestic incident and updates will be provided when they become available.