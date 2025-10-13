5 Displaced After Accidental Garage Fire Spreads to Residence in Bryans Road

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, at approximately 6:25 p.m., firefighters from Bryans Road and surrounding fire departments responded to the 2600 block of Cannon Court in Bryans Road, for the reported garage on fire.

911 callers reported a fire started in the garage with the house being evacuated.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the attached garage with the fire spreading to the home.

Over 50 firefighters responded and found fire in the garage with extensions to the first and second floors, and within the walls of the home.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.

Police had to respond to the scene due to multiple vehicles running over hose lines. As a result of these imbeciles, the second-arriving fire engine, which was supplying water to the first-arriving engine and the firefighters operating inside, had to temporarily shut down its water supply for several minutes.

Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal was contacted, however, the fire was deemed accidental and caused by “ashes left in a box inside the garage”.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the 3 adults and 2 children displaced by the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

