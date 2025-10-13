Prince George’s County Police Department Mourn Passing of Officer Alex Belcher

October 13, 2025

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the loss of Police Officer First Class Alex Belcher #4204. He passed away on October 8, 2025, after a hard-fought medical battle.

POFC Belcher was a seven-year veteran of the agency. He spent his entire career serving as a patrol officer in District I – Hyattsville and was most recently assigned to Shift 4, Squad 42. He was also a beloved member of Academy Session 139.

Over the years, POFC Belcher earned multiple letters of commendation, a Unit Citation, a Life Saving Award, was named Officer of the Month multiple times, and recently was selected to be a Field Training Officer.

Prior to joining the agency, POFC Belcher also served as a volunteer Firefighter/EMT with the Dover Township Fire Department.

He leaves behind his cherished fiancé, Emily, his parents, a stepfather, two brothers, a half sister, and countless friends and family members.

Please keep his squad mates, as well as his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.


