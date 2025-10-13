Prince George’s County Police Department Mourn Passing of Officer Alex Belcher

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the loss of Police Officer First Class Alex Belcher #4204. He passed away on October 8, 2025, after a hard-fought medical battle.

POFC Belcher was a seven-year veteran of the agency. He spent his entire career serving as a patrol officer in District I – Hyattsville and was most recently assigned to Shift 4, Squad 42. He was also a beloved member of Academy Session 139.

Over the years, POFC Belcher earned multiple letters of commendation, a Unit Citation, a Life Saving Award, was named Officer of the Month multiple times, and recently was selected to be a Field Training Officer.

Prior to joining the agency, POFC Belcher also served as a volunteer Firefighter/EMT with the Dover Township Fire Department.

He leaves behind his cherished fiancé, Emily, his parents, a stepfather, two brothers, a half sister, and countless friends and family members.

Please keep his squad mates, as well as his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

