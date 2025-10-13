VIDEO: Bay District Volunteer Fire Department to Premiere Recruitment Film

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department (BDVFD) is proud to announce the official premiere of its new recruitment film, offering a behind-the-scenes look into the life and dedication of a volunteer firefighter.

The film will debut on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at R/C Lexington Exchange Movies 12 in California, Maryland.

This special event is open to the public, and tickets can be reserved by visiting the link provided below.

The short film captures the heart of volunteer service at BDVFD, featuring real members of the department as they train, respond to emergencies, and serve their community with courage and professionalism. Through personal stories and powerful imagery, the production aims to inspire community members to consider joining the ranks of local volunteers.

“This film is more than just a recruitment tool – it’s a tribute to the men and women who give their time to protect our neighbors,” said Fire Chief Jason Turner. “We want people to see what it truly means to be part of our team, and we hope it inspires others to step up and make a difference.”

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is actively seeking new members, and this premiere offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about volunteering. Whether you’re considering becoming a firefighter or offering support in other ways, this event is a great place to start.

Event Details:

What : BDVFD Recruitment Film Premiere

: BDVFD Recruitment Film Premiere W hen : Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Where : R/C Lexington Exchange Movies 12, California, MD

: R/C Lexington Exchange Movies 12, California, MD Tickets: Available to the public at using this link by clicking here!

Community members are encouraged to attend and bring along friends or family who may be interested in fire service. There will also be opportunities to speak with current volunteers and learn how to get involved.

Interested in joining? This is your chance to see the impact you can make.

For more information about the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department or how to get involved, visit www.joinbdvfd.org by clicking here!

