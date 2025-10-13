Two Charles County Nonprofit Groups Awarded Unrestricted Grants from 2025 NBCUniversal

NBC4 Washington/WRC-TV, Telemundo 44 Washington/WZDC, and Comcast NBCUniversal announced $227,272 in unrestricted funds were awarded to six local nonprofit organizations through the 2025 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants.

Among this year’s recipients is New Hope Community Outreach Services, a Waldorf-based Non-profit, which received $25,000, and Upward Thrive Academy, Inc, a Charles County non-profit which received $50,000

Since 2018, NBC4 Washington and Telemundo 44 Washington have now provided more than $1.7 million to D.C., Maryland, and Virginia nonprofits through the annual grant program.Now in its eighth year, the competitive grant challenge provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits making a difference in the D.C. area. One of this year’s grantees is New Hope Community Outreach Services. This Charles County-based nonprofit provides essential support such as food, housing assistance, job training, and senior services to individuals and families in the area.

The 2025 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants provided $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $21 million to 615 nonprofits.

Applications were accepted in three categories: youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2025 application window for 501(c)(3) nonprofits ran from March 11 through April 11.



Alexandria Tutoring Consortium, Inc – $20,000 – Alexandria Tutoring Consortium provides targeted one-on-one reading tutoring for students in Alexandria Public Schools, using trained volunteers and evidence-based instruction to boost literacy and close achievement gaps.

Our Stomping Ground – $30,000 – Our Stomping Ground fosters communities for adults with developmental disabilities by offering free, co-located programming at affordable housing sites and promoting integration and independence through volunteer-driven events.

Rosie Riveters – $40,000 – Rosie Riveters is a nonprofit increasing participation in STEM by delivering hands-on learning programs that build confidence and problem-solving skills in students.

The T.R.I.G.G.E.R. Project – $62,272 – The T.R.I.G.G.E.R. Project prevents gun violence through trauma-informed education and youth empowerment, delivering emotional wellness, career readiness, and leadership training to youth in DC.

Upward Thrive Academy, Inc. – $50,000 – Upward Thrive Academy empowers youth in Charles County through storytelling, journalism, and theater programs that foster literacy, confidence, civic engagement, and creative expression for future leadership and academic success.

