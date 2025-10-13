Calvert County to Host Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Calvert County will participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Community Center, located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby, and the Northeast Community Center, located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.

Residents are encouraged to safely dispose of unused or expired medications by dropping them off at either location. Medications should be in their original packaging to allow for easy disposal. Law enforcement officers and volunteers from the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) and Calvert County Behavioral Health will be on hand to assist with collection and provide resource information.

For those unable to participate on Oct. 25, three 24/7 medication drop boxes are available year-round at the following locations:

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), 30 Church St., Prince Frederick

Maryland State Police, Barrack U, 210 Main St. Prince Frederick

CCSO Dunkirk Station, 10500 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk

Drug Take Back Day is a national campaign promoted by the Drug Enforcement Administration to reduce the risk of misuse by encouraging residents to clear out unused and expired medications.

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA), Calvert County Behavioral Health, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, Barrack U, are partnering to sponsor the countywide collection events.

For more information, contact CAASA at 410-535-3733.

