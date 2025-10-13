PHOTOS: Police Investigating Hit and Run in Mechanicsville That Sends Two to Hospital

On October 10, 2025, at approximately 9:23 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle rear-end style collision with the striking vehicle having fled the scene.

EMS evaluated two occupants and transported both patients to an area hospital with injuries.

Police are investigating the collision, and family are seeking assistance in locating/identifying the striking truck.

Video from a citizen that passed the truck on Budds Creek Road, captured the white pickup truck travelling with the driver side headlight broken. The vehicle has front end damage with auxiliary lights on the roof.

Family members posted the following on Facebook.

“Also we can tell it’s possibly a F250 or f350 because of lights on top!! Parents worst nightmare tonight! Some jerk rear ended my baby and didn’t even have the decency to stop! Local friends-If you see a white F250/F350with a jacked up left side front end please get tag # and let us know immediately! She is sore and traumatized of course but checked out at ER and is ok. It happened on 234 at entrance of MIR.”

“If anyone has cameras on 234 and surrounding areas or saw something that would be helpful please reach out to Jason or myself.” The crash was dispatched at 9:22 p.m. And is believed to have occurred between 9 and 9:21 p.m.





