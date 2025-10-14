Lexington Park Man Charged with Indecent Exposure After Incident in Leonardtown

Glenn Rodney Battle, 39, of Lexington Park, has been charged with indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property after a reported incident on October 11, 2025, on Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown, according to charging documents filed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Rachael Roszell responded to the 22000 block of Lawrence Avenue after receiving a call regarding a threat.

Upon arrival, Deputy Roszell made contact with an adult male victim who stated he had been outside with his dog, smoking a cigarette, when an unknown male approached on the sidewalk.

According to the victim’s statement, the man said, “shut this dog up or he was going to shoot it.”

The man then allegedly walked to a neighbor’s white Chrysler Pacifica and “exposed himself in the presence of the victim and began to urinate on the front passenger tire.

The vehicle was confirmed to be registered to two other adult victims. Deputy Roszell noted in her report that there was “visible liquid on the tire and a puddle on the ground next to it.”

The victim provided a description of the suspect, stating he was a black male wearing a “brown shirt with a pattern on it.” While the deputy was speaking with the victim, the victim alerted her that the male was “walking back in our direction.”

Deputy Roszell stated that she “observed a black male wearing tan pants and a brown long sleeve collared shirt with lighter brown designs on the front.” She attempted to engage the man, who was described as “belligerent and uncooperative.”

According to the deputy’s report, “He initially walked away and then came back yelling some more. When asked for his name, he started to say ‘Glenn.’”

Deputy Roszell identified the man as Glenn Rodney Battle based on previous interactions and confirmed his identity using an MVA photo.

Battle was taken into custody and formally charged on October 12, 2025.

Battle faces the following charges:

Indecent Exposure, which carries a potential penalty of up to 3 years in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $1,000, with a possible penalty of up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Due to a noted “prior record of failure to appear,” the judicial officer determined that “release on personal recognizance will not reasonably ensure the appearance of the Defendant.”

Battle was released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,000 and ordered to comply with standard pretrial conditions.

