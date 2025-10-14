Calvert County Hosting Free Paper Shredding Events

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses. Shredding documents helps prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive information.

The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine:

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 , at Mount Hope Convenience Center, located at 96 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland

, at Mount Hope Convenience Center, located at 96 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 , at Huntingtown High School, located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown

, at Huntingtown High School, located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Appeal Landfill, located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby

Proof of Calvert County residency or business location is required. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable.

Businesses are allowed up to five banker boxes of paper per business, or the equivalent volume of five banker boxes in alternate containers. There is no limit for residents. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested.

Shredding events are held monthly. For information about recycling events, contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay connected with Calvert County Government through the mobile app, newsletters, social media and more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StayInformed.